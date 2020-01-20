It’s safer to make a sandwich on a toilet seat than on a cutting board

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, you read that correctly. Dr. Charles Gerba, an environmental microbiologist with the University of Arizona, has spent his career studying household germs. And he says the kitchen, not the bathroom, harbors the most bacteria.
“The reason why is people use disinfectants and clean properly in their restroom or bathroom, but in the kitchen they don’t,” he said.
Tonight at 11:00 on 19 News, we’ll share the six unexpected “germiest” items in your kitchen, and what bacteria lurks there.
Plus, Dr. Gerba will disclose several other surfaces that you’re not washing properly, as well as his best recommendations for disinfecting.
