Man killed on Cleveland’s East side; homicide detectives continue search for shooter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation conducted by Cleveland police is underway on the city’s East side.
The shooting was reported at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday.
Officers found a man, believed to be approximately 20 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound near an apartment building on in the area of East 130th Street Buckeye Road.
The victim was taken to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.
Police did not provide a description of the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story.
