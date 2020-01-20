Mom injured in Bedford Heights hit skip accident

By Julia Tullos | January 20, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 11:05 AM

BEDFORD HEIGHTS Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver who struck a woman crossing the street and then fled the scene.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 10.

According to police, Doris Owens, 49, was at the intersection of Rockside and Aurora Roads.

As she started to walk across the street, a black two-door vehicle made a left turn from Aurora Road and struck Owens.

Witnesses said the driver was going around 25 mph.

After the accident, witnesses told officers the driver continued westbound on Rockside Road.

Several witnesses stayed with Owens until police arrived at the scene.

EMS transported Owens to Hillcrest Hospital.

Doris Owens, 49, was injured in a hit skip accident in Bedford Heights on Jan. 10. (Source: Facebook)

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Bedford Heights police at 440-439-1234.

