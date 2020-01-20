Northeast Ohio celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People across Northeast Ohio and the country are honoring the life and legacy of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.
The Civil Rights icon was killed 52 years ago at the age of 39.
Martin Luther King Jr. will always be remembered for his powerful “I Have a Dream Speech.”
He was a pioneer for equal rights, advocating civil disobedience, tolerance and valuing people based on the content of their character and not the color of their skin.
If you’re trying to make plans, there are a few free events that will be going on around the area to be aware of.
- The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will have free admission.
- They are planning a special planetarium show, which will cost one dollar.
- It is also free to get into the Akron Zoo.
- They will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with activities set up by the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
- There is also free entry to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- They will have programs and performances set up to honor the Civil Rights Movement.
- The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Scholarship Committee, will host the 20th annual scholarship and awards breakfast that will honor nearly 20 students with scholarships.
- The hosts of the event will be Channel 19′s own “Cribbs in the CLE” hosts Josh and Maria Cribbs.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.