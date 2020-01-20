Northeast Ohio Weather: Up to 3 inches more snow today in lake effect snow bands

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The steering wind for the lake effect snow is north this morning. This gave the secondary snowbelt, including Greater Cleveland, several inches of snow last night. The lake snow continues at least through this morning. I went with an additional Trace to 3 inches of snow with locally higher amounts where snow bands persist. Travel impacts will be high in these lake effect bands. Areas east of Cleveland will actually see some sunshine today. The lake effect snow will slowly diminish throughout the day as drier air builds in. High temperatures will only make it into the lower to middle 20′s this afternoon.