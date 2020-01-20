Reports: Browns zeroing in on GM, OL coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland.com the Browns have a new front runner to be their general manager and it’s George Paton, pronounced “Payton," of the Minnesota Vikings. He is supposed to be in Berea for a second interview and could be hired “before the week is out."
Paton has been in the Vikings front office for 13 years and rose through the ranks to be their assistant general manager. He worked with new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for years.
Tom Pellisaro of NFL Media says they will have an offensive line coach soon as well.
Bill Callahan would be a big addition to the coaching staff. He is considered one of the better offensive line coaches in the game and is a former head coach. He coached the Raiders to Super Bowl XXXVII. The 63-year old would be a good sounding board for rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Callahan spent the last three years in Washington where he coached the offensive line and acted as the interim head coach when they fired Jay Gruden in the middle of the 2019 season.
