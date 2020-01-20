Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams

The FTC is warning consumers about car wrap scams after increases in fraud reports.

Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams
Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams (Source: WOIO)
By Shannon Houser | January 19, 2020 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 10:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re trying to make some extra cash in the new year, you’ll want to do your research.

Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams

Car wrap scams are on the rise and the FTC has issued a warning.

A simple search online for a job to make a few extra bucks caused nearly 50 Ohioans to lose out on cash last year. It’s because they fell for something called a car wrap scam.

“It’s easy money," said Fil de Banate with the Cleveland FTC.

Here’s how it works; You find a gig online saying you’ll get paid thousands of dollars to have your car wrapped with graphics.

You become a moving advertisement for a company and get paid by just driving around.

The scammers send you money in advance from an account that doesn’t have a balance. When you deposit the funds, you get stuck footing the whole bill.

The scammers generally target college students, but 19 News investigator Shannon Houser showed a text she received this week.

It said: “would you be interested wrapping company ads over your vehicle for 550 bucks weekly funds.”

Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams
Scam Squad: FTC warns of car wrap scams

Experts said, if you get a text like this, ignore it.

“If it looks too easy, it’s probably not something you want to get into," de Banate said.

You can file a consumer complaint with the FTC by clicking on this link.

If you have been the victim of a scam, call the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad at 216-443-SCAM.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.