Snow totals: 10 inches of snow or more measured on the ground in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio residents woke up to more lake effect snow bands moving through the area.
The National Weather Service provided a list of snowfall totals that accumulated over the past 12 hours, 24 hours, and on the ground as of early Monday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest snow total recorded on the ground in Northeast Ohio was in South Russell with 13 inches.
Here are some totals for snow on the ground in Northeast Ohio:
- 13 inches - South Russell, measured on Jan. 20 at 5:59 a.m.
- 12 inches - Chardon, measured on Jan. 20 at 7:38 a.m.
- 10 inches - Ashtabula, measured on Jan. 20 at 7:06 a.m.
- 10 inches - Chagrin Falls, measured on Jan. 20 at 9:09 a.m.
- 9 inches - Concord Township, measured on Jan. 20 at 9:20 a.m.
- 8 inches - Shaker Heights, measured on Jan. 20 at 9:44 a.m.
- 7 inches - Hinckley, measured on Jan. 20 at 8:51 a.m.
- 6 inches - Hiram, measured on Jan. 20 at 10:32 a.m.
- 6 inches - Fairlawn, measured on Jan. 20 at 7:20 a.m.
- 5 inches - Sheffield Lake, measured on Jan. 20 at 9:40 a.m.
