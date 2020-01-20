Sunny Side Up: National school lunch changes may bring more pizza and fewer fruits and veggies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.
School lunch changes may be on the way around the country.
According to USA Today, The Trump administration could roll back school lunch regulations.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to relax the rules.
Cafeterias are offering more pizza and fewer fruits and vegetables.
What do you think about the potential changes?
