There are 9 former Cleveland Browns playing in the Super Bowl, and a lot of Ohioans.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Super Bowl is set with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, 2020.
There are nine players who have a chance to win a ring who at one time or another, were Cleveland Browns.
There are also several players from the state of Ohio who will continue to make their hometowns proud by playing in the biggest game in football.
Here is a breakdown of all of the players who have some sort of Ohio ties that will play in the Super Bowl.
Let’s start the list at the top with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan who was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. The head coach for the Browns at the time was Mike Pettine.
Nick Bosa is one of the best DE in all of the NFL and while he was born in Florida, he played for Ohio State.
Garrett Celek, a TE for the 49ers was born in Cincinnati and played his college ball at Michigan State.
Shon Coleman is an OT for San Francisco who played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and 2017. Coleman was born in Tennessee and played Auburn in college.
Kyle Juszczyk is a FB for San Francisco who was born in Medina, and played for Lodi Cloverleaf High School. In college Juszczyk played for Harvard.
Raheem Mostert is a RB for the 49ers who played for the Cleveland Browns in just three games in 2015 but never touched the ball. This year he has 772 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns for San Francisco. He also has 180 receiving yards and two more touchdowns.
K’Waun Williams is a DB who was drafted by the Browns in 2014, and after two seasons joined the 49ers.
Anthony Zettel is a DE for San Francisco but played the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns.
Frank Clark is a DE for the Chief’s that was born in California, but played for Glenville High School in Cleveland. Clark went to Michigan for his college career.
Cameron Erving plays offensive line for Kansas City, but played for the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and 2016.
Anthony Hitchens was born in Lorain, Ohio and played for Lorain Clearview High School, before playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college.
Travis Kelce is among the best TE’s in the NFL and is a Northeast Ohioan. Born in Westlake Kelce played for Cleveland Heights High School, and played his college ball at Cincinnati.
Darron Lee is a linebacker for the Chiefs and while he was born in Tennessee he played high school football for New Albany which is near Columbus. Lee then played college ball for Ohio State.
OL Emmanuel Ogbah makes the list because although he was born in Nigeria and played college football at Oklahoma State, he was drafted and played for the Browns from 2016 to 2018.
C Austin Reiter is yet another Cleveland Brown, now playing for a Super Bowl contender. Reiter played for the Browns in 2016 and 2017 before his time with the Chiefs.
OT Mitchell Schwartz joins the growing list of former Browns now playing in the Super Bowl. Schwartz was born in California, played college ball for Cal, before being drafted by Cleveland in 2012. He left the Browns and went to the Chiefs in 2016.
Spencer Ware is a RB for the Chiefs, who was born in Cincinnati. He played for Princeton High School in Cincinnati before playing for LSU in college.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.