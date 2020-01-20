Unknown man robs Cleveland Boost Mobile at gunpoint; cleans out safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a man that is accused of robbing a Boost Mobile at gunpoint.
Cleveland police say that a man that walked into the Boost Mobile on Superior Avenue and robbed the store at gunpoint.
According to authorities, the man strolled into the store, asked the clerk if there was a safe and proceeded to pull out a gun.
A witness states that they were forced to face the wall as the unknown robber cleaned out the cash register and the safe.
The gunman demanded that the store clerk open the locked door.
After the door was unlocked, the man ran outside.
The male is described as having a slim build and is around 6′2 to 6′7 tall.
If anyone has any information on this robbery, they are asked to call Cleveland police.
