Westlake police searching for 2 females suspected of stealing $5,000 worth of perfume from Crocker Park store

By Chris Anderson | January 20, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 1:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are hoping the public can identify two females accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of perfume from a Crocker Park store.

Investigators say the theft occurred at the Ulta Beauty store on the afternoon of Jan. 12.

In four minutes, the females loaded a reusable bag with approximately $5,000 worth of expensive perfume from the store’s display before fleeing without paying.

The two females and their getaway vehicle were captured on the store’s surveillance system.

  • Suspect 1: African-American female who, at the time of the crime, had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and was wearing a red and white baseball cap with a dark-colored brim. She was wearing black Nike jogging pants and a black hooded-sweatshirt.
  • Suspect 2: African-American female also had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and was wearing a black Adidas hat. She was also in a black jogging suit with tan Ugg-style boots.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is urged to contact Westlake police.

