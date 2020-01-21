Artemus Ward School joins Sunny Side Up to talk about a new dog therapy reading program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New programs at a Cleveland school are helping to promote reading at a younger age.
A media specialist with the Artemus Ward School joined Sunny Side Up to talk about the new program and its different benefits.
Anne Marie Ward has created several different reading programs to help the youth learn to read in fun and encouraging ways.
The Therapy Dog Reading Program is an all-year program for kids in 1st and 2nd grade.
During the program, students bring a book to the library and read it to a therapy dog.
The Reading Adoption Day is a program that is for kids in Pre-K to 3rd grade.
During this program, students are allowed to adopt a stuffed animal and, in turn, have to promise to read to their stuffed animal for 20 minutes a night.
Ward also created an accelerated reader program which, is for 2nd and 3rd-grade students.
In this program, students chose a book on their reading level, take quizzes, and earn prizes.
