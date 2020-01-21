Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Energetic and friendly young dog up for adoption

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marc’s and the Cleveland Animal Protective League have teamed up with 19 News’ Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every week.
Pet of the Week
Tranai is an excitable pup who would love an active family to go home to! She’s full grown but still has a puppy personality, and would benefit from some training to match.
Tranai has lived with another dog but we still recommend any future canine siblings visit to make sure their playstyles are compatible, and since she’s never lived with children--all children in the home are required to meet her before adoption!
Tranai’s adoption fee is sponsored and comes with a special gift from Meijer. Come down and meet this girl today!
Location: 1729 Willey Ave. Cleveland, Ohio 44113
Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. / Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. / Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The shelter is closed on New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Marc’s Doggie Rewards program donates 100% of the profits from the sale of Doggie and Kitty Rewards treats to Animal Protective charities throughout Ohio. The program launched in 2006 and to date has donated over $500,000 to agencies in need. Doggie Rewards has helped the Cleveland Animal Protective League, breed specific organizations and many dog and cat rescue groups throughout Ohio. Doggie Rewards has made donations for lifesaving surgeries and Police Departments have been given funds to purchase, train and outfit police dogs. The program has helped organizations with caring and re-homing of dogs and cats after national disasters. All this has been made possible from the sales of premium Doggie and Kitty Reward treats at Marc’s.
Cleveland APL news:
Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
C-town Volleyball Tournament
Mulberry’s (2316 Mulberry Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113, United States)
Offsite adoption event complete with 50/50 raffle to benefit the APL.
