Cleveland, Toledo, Machine Gun Kelly get mentions in Eminem’s new surprise album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eminem surprise-released his 11th album Jan. 17 and despite his Detroit roots and in spite of his rivalry with Cleveland’s Machine Gun Kelly, the Land, Toledo and Richard Colson Baker all got a mentions.
The album, titled “Music to Be Murdered By”, is already on pace to be a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200.
The song “Those Kinda Nights” features Ed Sheeran and lyrics that include: “Holy Toledo, it’s Miss Ohio ... /We should be datin’, she’s from Cleveland.”
A graphic language disclaimer is hardly necessary, and definitely assumed, in an Eminem story.
Right?
Just in case -- WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE ahead.
MGK and Marshall Mather’s beef has been dragged out for years with rivaling diss albums.
In Em’s latest album, he mentions MGK by name twice and suggested he’s over the contention.
This is from the song “Unaccommodating”:
“But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK?/ Of course it is/ I cleansed him of his mortal sins/ I’m God, I’m the Lord/forgives even the devil worshipers!”
In another track, “Yah Yah”, he raps:
"“I’m a sight to see, but you can see from the ring I’m wearing/Me and this game, we got married already/Had the prenup ready, f---, all that’s ever seen her belly/She barely was three months pregnant/B---- had to give me a baby, we named it Machine Gun Kelly.”
MGK wasn’t impressed.
