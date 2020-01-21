‘Disrespectful’: LeBron James responds to debris being thrown at son during high school game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James is speaking out after a video surfaced that appears to show a spectator throwing debris at his son during a high school basketball game.
James was in attendance for LeBron James Jr.'s game in Massachusetts before his own matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday.
While waiting to inbound the basketball, James Jr. was hit in the back with the object thrown by somebody in the stands. The referee immediately stopped the play and looked in the direction of the suspected thrower.
“That s*** earlier made me mad when I saw that,” James said to reporters following the Lakes game. “It’s just disrespectful.”
The Northeast Ohio native also responded on Twitter on Monday evening, saying the James family is no stranger to heckling.
James Jr. and Sierra Canyon lost Monday’s game against Paul VI by a score of 70-62.
