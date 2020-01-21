Geauga County coroner confirms name of homeowner killed in fire

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County coroner confirmed Tuesday the man killed in a Chesterland house fire earlier this month was the homeowner.
Efren Aguirre, 60, died when his house in the 13000 block of Westchester Trail caught fire on Jan. 6.
Aguirre’s dog was also killed.
A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames.
The Chester Township fire chief said flames were already through the roof when crews arrived.
10 fire departments responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and the State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.
