Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police say a body has been found in a dumpster in Ohio and they have started a criminal investigation into the death. Kettering police say investigators are working to discover the circumstances surrounding the death of the person who was found in the large trash bin Saturday. Police in the Dayton suburb didn't immediately release details on the cause of death or the person's age or gender. They say officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday after someone reported finding the body. Investigators are looking to see if any surveillance video of the area is available.