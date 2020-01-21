Man flees Elyria Target after assaulting loss prevention officer, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man who assaulted a loss prevention officer working at Target.
Elyria police said the man entered the store on Jan. 19 and tried to shoplift some merchandise.
The loss prevention officer was assaulted after stopping the suspect at the exit, police said.
According to police, the suspect then got into the passenger seat of a black older model Nissan Altima which was in the parking lot.
The driver of the Nissan drove away in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria Police Detective Conway at 440-326-1205 or e-mail at rconway@cityofelyria.org.
