Man wanted for human smuggling caught by northern Ohio law enforcement sleeping behind the wheel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a man wanted by federal agents for human trafficking into custody on Monday morning.
Two deputies found Abraham Garza, of Texas, sleeping in his car at a gas station along State Route 53 near the Ohio Turnpike. Investigators immediately knew that the encounter was not going to be routine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garza was not reportedly truthful when providing his identity to deputies.
A K-9 was brought in, who then detected drugs in Garza’s car. A search of the suspect’s car was performed and Garza was arrested.
Investigators also found a hidden compartment in Garza’s vehicle that was likely used to transport drugs and onry across the Mexican border. Deputies learned that he was en route from Texas to New Jersey.
The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office learned from the U.S. Marshals Service that Garza, who deputies say has a lengthy criminal background, was wanted for human smuggling.
Garza was booked at the Sandusky County Jail for obstructing official businesses and possession of narcotics.
