Nike, LeBron James set to release shoes inspired by Akron’s I Promise School Tuesday morning

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nike and LeBron James have collaborated in designing shoes that are inspired by the NBA star’s philanthropic efforts in his hometown of Akron.
The LeBron 17 I Promise shoes reflect James’ “passion, optimism, and focus" in the colorful design, according to Nike.
Those itching to get their hands on these awe-inspiring shoes do not have to wait long.
They are set to drop at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The laces feature promising messages of inspiration, like “I promise I will work hard” and “I will do my best.”
