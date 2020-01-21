Northeast Ohio comes together; collects over 12,000 valentines for overseas troops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Communities across Northeast Ohio came together to collect over 12,000 valentines for troops overseas.
A Stow veteran reached out to the people of Northeast Ohio and asked them to come together and send valentines to troops who have been deployed overseas.
Jeremy Mcintire and his wife Claire took the initiative on January 7.
They didn’t expect more than about 1,000 Valentine cards.
The couple was flooded with emails and phone calls from all around Northeast Ohio.
“Supporters called saying what a wonderful idea this was and how happy they were to support our mission,” said Claire McIntire. “By January 15th, we had already collected over 5,000 valentines.”
During the second week of the operation, valentines flooded in from across the country.
Mcintire says people from Arkansas, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington D.C. sent in valentines to show their support.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.