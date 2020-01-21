Northeast Ohio Weather: Staying in the 20’s today with a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered over Missouri this morning. It is tracking towards Ohio. Drier air associated with this, and some warming at around 5,000 feet, is finally ending the lake effect snow early this morning. It was relentless yesterday. Some lake effect clouds this morning will be clearing out of here as well. A high cloud deck is forecast to build in by afternoon. The end result today will be for a general mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will not be able to warm up much, especially with a snow pack that many have. Middle to upper 20′s is all we will be able to do this afternoon. A clearing sky tonight, and a relatively light wind, will lead to a cold night. I have us dropping well into the teens. Again, the snow pack will aid in the temperature drop.