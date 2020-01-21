Omar falls short of Hall of Fame again, but numbers are climbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel fell short of the Baseball Hall of Fame again on Tuesday, but for the third straight year saw his voting numbers climb.
Vizquel received 52.6% of the vote, up from 42.8% a year ago (and 37% in 2018).
75% of the vote is required for admission to the Hall. Vizquel still has seven years left to reach that percentage.
Yankees great Derek Jeter was a near-unanimous selection, as well as the 26th shortstop to gain admission.
Former N.L. MVP Larry Walker was the only other player selected this year.
An 11-time Gold Glove winner, Vizquel dazzled Indians fans from 1994-2004, the greatest stretch of his 24-year major league career. By the end, he had racked up 2,877 hits, strengthening his case for a place in Cooperstown.
Maybe Vizquel will end up being the 27th shortstop in the Hall.
He’ll just have to wait, for at least one more year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.