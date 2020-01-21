Outpour of support for former Cleveland Cavalier as he battles Bipolar Disorder; has run-ins with police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavalier, Delonte West, has struggles of his own after his exit from the NBA.
In 2010, West pleaded guilty to two weapon charges. He was sentenced to eight months of home detention, two months of probation, and 40 hours of community service.
A new video that has been making its way across the internet reportedly shows West getting beat up in Maryland.
West can be seen in the video reportedly talking to police while being irate as they ask the man questions as they try to figure out what is going on.
After these videos surfaced, friends and former teammates of the NBA vet are trying to find ways to help West.
A former NBA player and West’s high school teammate, Jameer Nelson tweeted out, trying to support West.
Nelson says that he is sick to his stomach and wants his friend to get help for what he is going through.
Nelson wasn’t the only person trying to aide West. Other members of the sports world voiced their support for the former NBA player.
In 2015, West told the Washington Post that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.
