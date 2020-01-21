Painesville Township launches program to trap stray cats and vaccinate, sterilize them before release

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Township is hoping a new program will help address concerns from the community about the area’s stray and feral cat populations.
Township officials are collaborating with the nonprofit Community Cat Companions to humanely trap, neuter and vaccinate the cats before they are released back into the neighborhood.
As more stray and feral cats are treated, program officials hope that the colony population will naturally dwindle.
Residents can contact Painesville Township officials if they are concerned about stray cat populations in their neighborhoods. Donations are also being accepted on behalf of residents, which will be matched for each dollar by Painesville Township.
