Petition asks Ohio legislators to create ‘Harley’s Law,’ a proposal that would require parents to report missing kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of supporters have signed an online petition asking Ohio politicians to create “Harley’s Law,” named in honor of the 14-year-old Port Clinton boy who was found dead following a three-week search.
The petition, created on Change.org, is calling for the Ohio governor and state lawmakers to propose a bill that would hold parents legally accountable and require them to report missing children in a timely manner.
According to Port Clinton police, Dilly was last seen by his parents at home around 6 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019.
Police documents show that Dilly’s parents did not file a report with officers until 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 21, nearly two days after his disappearance.
According to police, the boy’s father said he didn’t file a report earlier because it was not unusual for Dilly to go to school on a Friday and return the following Saturday morning. The parents did not file police reports in those instances.
Three weeks after he went missing, Port Clinton police announced that Dilly’s body was found stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home across the street from his own house.
Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental by matter of “compressive asphyxia.”
Port Clinton police are continuing to compile information from the agencies involved in the search for Dilly. A full report will be provided at a future date.
As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., more than 2,700 signatures were added to the petition.
