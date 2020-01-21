Report from Port Clinton police sheds new light on moments leading up to Harley Dilly’s disappearance

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released the initial report filed by the parents of Harley Dilly, the Port Clinton boy who went missing from his home on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
The report shows Dilly’s parents filed the complaint with Port Clinton officers just before midnight on Saturday, Dec. 21, nearly two days after the 14-year-old was last seen by them at his East 5th Street home.
According to police, the boy’s father said he didn’t file a report earlier because it was not unusual for Dilly to go to school on a Friday and return the following Saturday morning. The parents did not file police reports in those instances.
Before his disappearance, Dilly’s father told police that his son was upset because he broke his phone and demanded that his parents get him a new one. The father also told investigators that Dilly was diagnosed with ADHD and autism, but he never expresses suicidal thoughts, according to the police report.
Dilly was last seen by his parents on the morning of Dec. 20 as he left for school. He “was trying to get out of going to school and stated he didn’t feel good,” according to the police report, but his mother believed he left home and went to class.
A friend of the teenager told police he saw Dilly on Friday afternoon after school when he went to his house to ask about going to a Cleveland Cavaliers game, but the friend did not have any spare tickets.
Officers also checked the homes of Dilly’s ex-girlfriend and other friends based on information given by the boy’s parents, but nobody reported seeing him since his initial disappearance.
Port Clinton police, along with more than a dozen local and state law enforcement agencies, continued a thorough search for Dilly over the next three weeks.
It wasn’t until Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 when Port Clinton police announced that Dilly’s body was found stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home across the street from his own house.
Dilly’s death was ruled by police and the coroner as accidental by matter of “compressive asphyxia.”
Port Clinton police are continuing to compile information from the agencies involved in the search for Dilly. A full report will be provided at a future date.
