Sentencing for former Cleveland police officer convicted of urinating on 12-year-old Euclid girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland police officer convicted of trying to kidnap and urinating on a 12-year-old girl will be sentenced Tuesday.
Solomon Nhiwatiwa pleaded guilty in December to several charges; including, attempted kidnapping, endangering children and pandering obscenity.
The 34-year-old was off duty when he drove past the child waiting for her school bus on Euclid Avenue on Aug. 16, 2019.
Nhiwatiwa rolled down his windows and asked if she needed a ride to school.
The girl refused the ride and he drove away, but then parked his car, approached the victim with his genitals exposed and began urinating on her.
Euclid police said it also appeared that Nhiwatiwa was recording himself with his cellphone.
As part of the plea deal, Nhiwatiwa was required to forfeit his commission as a police officer and register as a Tier 1 Sexual Offender.
