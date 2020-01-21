Stow councilman proposes jail time, steeper fines as penalties for illegally passing school buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A councilman is proposing jail time as a potential punishment for drivers caught illegally passing stopped school buses in Stow.
Under Ward 4 Councilman Mario Fiocca proposed legislation, violators could be subjected to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
“This legislation sends a clear message that this is a serious offense that will not be tolerated,” said Councilman Fiocca. “Stow’s greatest resource is our children and it’s our duty to protect them.”
Fiocca cites a study from the National Safety Council that reports 264 students were killed in school transportation-related crashes between 2008 and 2017.
“When it comes to protecting the children in our community, every measure must be taken,” said Councilman Fiocca. “It only takes one instance and a family’s life can be changed forever.”
The proposal will be discussed at the next Stow City Council meeting on Jan. 23.
Stow’s current law carries a fine for violators of up to $500.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.