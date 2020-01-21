Summit County Sheriffs, several other law enforcement agencies make 8 arrests in human trafficking sting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies made eight arrests after a human trafficking sting in Summit County.
The operation took place on Jan. 15 in Northfield Village.
The Summit County Sheriff Office, Summit County Prosecutor Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigations Unit and the Northfield Village Police Department
The Akron Police Department, Springfield Township Police Department, and the Summit County Human Trafficking Coalition assisted with the operation.
The following people were arrested:
- Ashley Humel, 27, of Canton, was arrested and charged with Soliciting
- Jenna Bossone, 34, of Cleveland, was arrested and charged with Soliciting.
- John Rodriquez, 46, of North Ridgeville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Possession of Drugs.
- Krystal Ross, 32, of Canton, was arrested and charged with Soliciting.
- Jose Garcia, 35, of Lorain, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution.
- Chighaly Ahmed, 35, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with Soliciting.
- Amira Kadadha, 26, of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with Soliciting.
- Another unknown 49-year-old Cleveland man was issued a summons for drug possession.
Arrests warrants were issued for the following individuals as well:
- Lindsey Norris, 27, of Fremont, is wanted for Soliciting.
- Paige Dicarlo, 30, of Clevleand, is wanted for Soliciting.
In total, officials made contact with 18 people.
Ten of those individuals were identified as possible human trafficking victims.
These victims were treated and evaluated for medical issues and then transported or referred for support services.
