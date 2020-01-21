Trial continued for Crestview Local Schools bus driver charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for a Crestview Local Schools bus driver charged with assault, sexual imposition and unlawful restraint was continued in Mansfield Municipal Court Tuesday.
Timothy Calame, 65, was arrested last May after an incident involving a 14-year-old boy in Mansfield’s South Park.
The alleged victim is not a Crestview Local Schools student.
Calame worked at Crestview Local Schools from 1998-2017.
During his employment, school officials said he passed mandatory BCI and FBI criminal background checks. He also had a clean driving record and no discipline record.
Calame was suspended from his job immediately after he was arrested.
A new court date has not been scheduled.
