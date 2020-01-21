What do you look for when buying cheese? The Taste Buds help with the intimidation of the cheese counter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you feel lost, but hungry, when you stare into a cheese counter?
Are you intimidated by trying to select a variety from a vast collection of carefully curated cheeses?
The Taste Buds are here to help.
This week on the show we are demystifying the cheese counter with the help of Parker Bosley, with Ohio City Provisions.
His shop has one of the largest selections of Ohio-made cheeses in the area. They work closely with makers and dairy farms from all over the state to produce and offer cheese made from cow’s milk, sheep’s milk and goat’s milk.
So what’s the difference between them? What makes a cheese worth $30 a pound? What’s the best choice for your cheese board?
Bosley will help explain what goes into each type of cheese, how the aging process changes the flavor and adds to the value.
He’s also let you in on some of the local dairies who are saving their businesses by making artisan cheeses, and arm you with the information you’ll need and questions you’ll need to ask to make the best selections.
If you have a question or comment on the topic, chime in during the show and we’ll read it live.
You can catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., through the Cleveland 19 Facebook Live broadcast, or streaming live on our app or website.
