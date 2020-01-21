Woman’s dog shot to death in backyard of her West side home, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the seemingly random shooting of a woman’s dog on the city’s West side.
The West 143rd Street homeowner filed a report with police, saying her dog was in the backyard when she heard one shot fired.
According to the report, the woman opened the backdoor to let the dog and noticed it run straight for his cage, leaving a trail of blood behind.
The woman then saw a gunshot wound to the dog’s side and took the pet to a veterinarian where he eventually died.
Police canvassed the woman’s backyard and neighborhood in search of any evidence of the dog’s shooting, but their attempt in locating anything was unsuccessful.
