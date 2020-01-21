Xavier looks for home win vs Georgetown

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively scored 50 percent of Xavier's points this season and 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 40 percent of the team's points this season, including 44 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.