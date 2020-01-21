88-year-old driver crashed into Mentor officer during Sunday’s lake effect snow

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mentor police officer was treated and released from the hospital, after an 88-year-old driver rear-ended his cruiser Sunday evening.
It was snowing at the time of the accident and the road was partially covered with snow.
Mentor police said Patrolman Steve Govedich was helping with a disabled vehicle stuck in the snow on I-90 eastbound, west of Center Street.
According to officers, Govedich was in his marked cruiser, with the lights on and was off the right side of the highway, when he was struck by a Chevy.
The driver of the Chevy is Louis Vonhof, 88, of Perry, police said. Vonhof’s wife, Natalie, 88, was a passenger.
Govedich and the Vonhof’s were transported to Lake West Hospital.
Govedich and Louis were treated and released.
Natalie is still recovering at the hospital.
Mentor police said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
