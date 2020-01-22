Angie’s Soul Food Cafe going ‘cashless’ in effort to keep community safe; years after owner was shot in attempted robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angie’s Soul Food Cafe has opened a new restaurant on the corner of East 78th and Carnegie Avenue.
Owner Akin Affrica is putting the safety of his employees and the community first.
His decision to go cashless for the new restaurant was an easy one.
Affrica was a victim of gun violence himself after an attempted robbery at a restaurant 2 years ago.
He is doing his best to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
It’s a building with a lot of history, known previously as the home of Hot Sauce Williams another soul pioneer in the city.
Sales have exceeded expectations since the launch in Midtown
The family-owned and operated spot is inviting everyone near and far to try out their favorites.
Location: 7815 Carnegie Avenue Cleveland, OH
Hours: Sun-Thurs 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Fri and Sat 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
