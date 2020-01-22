Attempt carjacking at Home Depot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for three suspects who tried to carjack a vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot.
Cleveland police said this happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the store located at 11901 Berea Road.
According to police, the suspects were unable to get the victim’s vehicle, but did steal the persons cell phone.
The suspects were last seen on Berea Road.
Police said they are possibly juveniles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.
