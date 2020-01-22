Carter Road Lift Bridge to close for repairs; here’s the detour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are scheduled to close the Carter Road Lift Bridge over the Cuyahoga River for repairs to the bridge’s electrical system.
The closure will go into effect on Friday, January 24 at 9:30 a.m. and is expected to be lifted by 10 p.m.
A detour will be posted:
- Northbound Carter Bridge traffic will be directed west on Carter Road, then north on Columbus Road.
- Southbound Carter bridge traffic will be directed west on Center Street and south on Columnar Road, then east on Carter Road.
