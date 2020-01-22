Fake text message wants to be your ‘mate’ and steal your money at the same time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Have you gotten a strange text message claiming to be from FedEx in the past week?
The shipping giant is claiming millions of people are getting either a text or email asking you to set delivery preferences, and provides a link.
“They are sent in an attempt to trick people into sending money and providing personal information such as usernames, passwords and/or credit card details, and for the purpose of committing theft, identity theft and/or other crimes,” according to a warning from a FedEx website.
I myself, received the text twice in the last week and both times the scam began with, “Hello mate.”
Either the scam is coming from someone who wants to be my friend, or from someone who thinks I live in Australia.
Other texts are showing up with people’s actual names, possibly making them think the text is legitimate.
As cyber crooks continue to evolve their thieving, it is interesting they have moved to robo text messaging, and away from emails.
“This may be because the public is becoming more aware of email scams,” according to Sue McConnell with the Cleveland Better Business Bureau (BBB). “Also, when we get a text, we tend to give it our priority attention. We are also prone to quickly respond to texts.”
Making the text look like a FedEx notification is taking direct aim at the increase amount of shopping people are doing online, especially on Amazon.
The scammers hope you think you have a package held up somewhere in the system until you update your preferences.
“As I have often said, they are “pros at being cons.” They use our technology against us and understand all too well how to get our attention,” McConnell said.
