It’s so cold in Florida tonight that iguanas may fall from the trees:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the last several days, we’ve had plenty of cold weather precipitation falling from the sky.
We’ve had sleet, freezing rain, and plenty of lake effect snow.
However, our friends in Florida contend with a different threat when the weather gets cold.
Iguanas.
That’s right.
Falling iguanas are possible in the Sunshine State this evening.
The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted about it earlier today.
Some of you may be wondering if this is actually a thing.
The answer is yes.
Iguanas are cold blooded creatures.
When it’s cold, they can slow down or even stop moving.
By cold, in this case, I mean temperatures in the 40s.
The Metro Miami area will fall into the low 40s by early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures in Palm Beach will drop to around 40 degrees tonight.
It’ll be even colder in the interior and along the Florida Gulf Coast, where temperatures will drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning.
While we may consider that to be borderline balmy for January, those numbers are well below normal for that part of the country.
Typical overnight lows for this time of the year in Miami are around 60 degrees.
The whole concept of falling iguanas does conjure up some rather sad imagery, doesn’t it?
Though the iguanas may fall from the trees, they won’t be dead when they do it.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.