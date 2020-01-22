Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRAPPED STUDENT DEATH-LAWSUIT
Judge set to rule on city's effort to end teen death lawsuit
CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge in Ohio is ready to rule on an effort by Cincinnati and several employees to get a lawsuit thrown out that alleges negligence in the death of a 16-year-old student. The family of Kyle Plush is suing over his 2018 death. The teen died after making two 911 calls pleading for help after becoming trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle parked near his school. The city contends the employees are protected by governmental immunity and the lawsuit lacks merit. Attorneys for the Plush family says the defendants' conduct was reckless.
CHEMICAL VAT-DEATH
Authorities say worker fell into chemical vat and died
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a worker fell into a chemical vat at an Ohio business and died. The Montgomery County coroner says a 60-year-old man from Union fell into the vat Tuesday at Techmetals. Dayton fire officials say the tank contained liquid chromic acid. Further details about the circumstances of the death weren't immediately available. The business works with chemicals used for metal plating and coating for different industries. A Dayton fire district chief says the man had worked for Techmetals for several years. The coroner's office and Dayton police are investigating, along with federal safety officials.
AP-US-MEMES-MAILBOX
Legislator proposes gun restrictions, gets threatening memes
HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio state representative who has proposed gun restrictions says he found several memes he considers threatening printed out and placed in his mailbox. Rep. Casey Weinstein is a Democrat from Hudson. He says that the memes he found in his mailbox last week were mostly anti-Democrat and that some were threatening. Weinstein says he has received many angry messages since sponsoring a bill that would prohibit people from possessing a large capacity magazine for a firearm. He says his proposal was in response to the Dayton shooting in August that killed nine people.
HOSPITAL DEATHS-DOCTOR
Expert testimony starts for nurse cases over dosages, deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys have started taking expert testimony for disciplinary cases against nurses from the Ohio hospital that concluded excessive painkillers were given to dozens of its patients who died. Twenty-five nurses from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System face possible discipline from the Ohio Board of Nursing. They're accused of administering excessive painkillers and not questioning dosages ordered by a doctor. Expert testimony for some of those cases began Tuesday ahead of their administrative hearings. The nurses aren't being criminally prosecuted. But the doctor, William Husel, has been charged with murder in 25 deaths. He has pleaded not guilty.
JUDGE SHOT-OHIO
Ohio court to hear appeal over video of judge being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a ruling that surveillance video showing a county judge being shot and wounded is a security record and shouldn't be released to The Associated Press. The state's high court decided Tuesday to accept the AP's appeal of the September ruling by a three-judge panel with the 7th District Court of Appeals in Youngstown. Jefferson County's prosecutor has denied the AP's request for the video, arguing its release could endanger lives of judges and their staffs. The AP argues the video is a public record under Ohio case law and should be released.
RETHINKING BAIL-OHIO
Court rejects use of system to assess candidates for bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a recommendation that tools used to measure offenders' likelihood of skipping out on court appearances after an arrest be made available to all judges as they make bond decisions. Requiring the availability of so-called “risk assessment tools” was the top recommendation of a task force commissioned by the court last year to examine Ohio's bail system. Supporters say the tools are a more accurate way to weigh factors judges consider when setting bond. Detractors say the tools can be racially biased, costly to smaller courts, and improperly override judges' own experiences in setting bond.
OHIO GUARD-PUERTO RICO
Ohio Air National Guard to aid relief efforts in Puerto Rico
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The 200th Red Horse squadron of the Ohio Air National Guard will deploy to Puerto Rico to aid in relief efforts after the island experienced multiple earthquakes earlier this month. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation last week authorizing squadron members to assist with recovery until basic services in impacted areas are restored. About 25 members of the squad will be deployed for up to 90 days. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced declared a state of emergency after the U.S. territory experienced a series of quakes and aftershocks, resulting in widespread damage and power failures.
BRICK BURGLAR
Ohio city frustrated with sidewalk theft of historic bricks
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Officials in a small Ohio city say they're frustrated by the ongoing theft of historic bricks from sidewalks in town. Chuck Barga is city manager of Nelsonville in southeastern Ohio. He says the theft of the Nelsonville Star Bricks began around Jan. 5 and now at least 50 have been stolen. The Star Bricks are a legacy of the city's brick-making history and won first prize at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. The city spent a lot of time tracking down the bricks which are no longer manufactured, making the thefts all the more frustrating.
PUBLIC DEFENDER SHORTAGE-OHIO
Senate lawmakers consider public defender loan repayments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio Senate committee is considering a bill that would create a student loan repayment program to help recruit and retain attorneys to serve as much needed public defenders in the state. The proposed program is similar to those in Ohio aimed at encouraging physicians, dentists and dental hygienists to practice in underserved areas. The program would give lawyers who become public defenders tuition loan assistance of up to $85,000 for five years of service. The House passed the bill last year and it's now before the Senate Finance Committee.
MEDICAID ERRORS-OHIO
Report documents errors with Ohio's Medicaid payment system
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has released a plan to address multiple problems a federal audit identified with Ohio's Medicaid system. Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran has told federal regulators the number of applications pending for more than 45 days should be down to 8,000 by July from 53,392 a year ago. The Columbus Dispatch reports the state also is working on 129,465 cases past due for annual checks to redetermine Medicaid eligibility. Corcoran said earlier this month that the federal audit found high error rates in the areas of payment and eligibility determination. The program for poor children and families insures nearly 3 million people.