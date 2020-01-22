Lorain High School wins in overtime with incredible half-court buzzer beater (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain High School boy basketball team topped Cleveland Central Catholic on Tuesday night in dramatic fashion.
Down by two points with four seconds left in overtime, Lorain High School’s Aaron Whitehead received the inbound pass and hit a three-pointer from before half-court as time expired for a 40-39 win.
Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play radio announcer Tim Alcorn called Monday night’s game for Lorain High School.
Here’s another view of the game-winning shot:
