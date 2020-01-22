Man pleads guilty in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Baldwin pleaded guilty Monday to one count of child endangering.

Baldwin was charged in connection with the drowning death of a Bedford teenager in 2017.

Daniel Baldwin, 45, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children for the death of Jalen Wise, 15.

Wise drowned in Tinkers Creek in Bedford in July of 2017.

Baldwin took Wise and some other boys to Tinkers Creek without Wise’s mother’s permission.

Three days after Wise went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.

Baldwin will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner on July 12.

