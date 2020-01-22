Sentencing for man convicted in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Baldwin will be sentenced Tuesday morning by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner after being convicted of one count of child endangering in connection with the death of a teenager.

Jalen Wise, 15, drowned in Tinkers Creek in Bedford in July 2017.

The Bedford teenager went with Baldwin to Tinkers Creek without his mother’s permission.

Jalen Wise ((Source: WOIO))

Three days after Wise went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.

