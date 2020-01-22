2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sentencing for man convicted in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death

Daniel Baldwin (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Daniel Baldwin (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daniel Baldwin will be sentenced Tuesday morning by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner after being convicted of one count of child endangering in connection with the death of a teenager.

Jalen Wise, 15, drowned in Tinkers Creek in Bedford in July 2017.

The Bedford teenager went with Baldwin to Tinkers Creek without his mother’s permission.

Jalen Wise
Jalen Wise((Source: WOIO))

Three days after Wise went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Robert Forrider (Source: Erie County Jail)
Court hearing for Vermilion officer charged with domestic violence
Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side
Demonstrators gathered outside Akron city hall Monday to protest the police shooting of Jayland...
With city council going virtual, demonstrators rally outside Akron city hall
A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar.
Police: Woman wanted after robbing Cleveland Family Dollar