Man charged in connection with Bedford teen’s 2017 drowning death, wants bond reduced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged in connection with the drowning death of a teenager in 2017, wants his bond reduced.
Daniel Baldwin, 43, was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children for the death of Jalen Wise, 15.
Wise drowned in Tinkers Creek in Bedford in July of 2017.
Baldwin is accused of taking Wise and some other boys to Tinkers Creek without Wise’s mother’s permission.
Three days after Wise went missing, a couple horseback riding found his body in the water.
Baldwin’s bond is currently at $50,000.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner did not make a ruling on the motion to lower the bond yet.
Baldwin will be back in court on Feb. 5 for a pre-trial.
Wise’s family said they will see this case through until the very end.
“I’m just tired of my mom hurting. We just want answers. We want justice,” said Alana Wise, 19.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.