Northeast Ohio Weather: High clouds today with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 30’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has now shifted east allowing the wind to shift to the south. The air mass is warmer today. We will see sunshine this morning then high clouds will be on the increase as the afternoon wears on. Afternoon temperatures will make it well in the 30′s. If you have a good snow pack then that will hold you down some. That south wind will be at 5-15 mph. I have us dry and mostly cloudy tonight. We will fall into the 20′s overnight.