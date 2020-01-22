Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming up in the short term, rain returns on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has shifted east of us, allowing the wind to shift.
Our winds will be coming from the south today, tonight, and tomorrow.
Our air mass will be a little warmer today through Friday.
Regarding sky cover, some high level cloudiness has moved in late this morning.
We’ll stay generally partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon, with sunny breaks.
Temperatures will continue to warm over the coming days.
Highs will top out in the 40s Thursday and Friday.
Rain returns to the forecast on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.