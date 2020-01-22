Northeast Ohio’s blind dog ‘Stevie Wonderful’ named 2020 rescue of the year in nationwide contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blind dog that was cared for at a eastern Ohio animal rescue has been named the “2020 Rescue Dog of the Year.”
Pedigree Foundation selected Stevie Wonderful as the 2020 Rescue Dog of the Year.
Stevie was taken to Indian Summer Border Collie Rescue in Minerva after he was found malnourished and stranded on the side of the highway infested with parasites.
“In my 39 years in rescue, having shared the lives of thousands of blessed paws finding their ways from despair to elation, I have never met a dog more deserving of being named Rescue Dog of the Year. He carries hope in the wag of his tail,” Indian Summer Border Collie Rescue Founder and Executive Director Dr. Victoria Summers told the Pedigree Foundation.
The blind border collie is now a favorite among patients and visitors to the Cleveland Clinic, where he serves as a hospital greeter.
Stevie is one of 43 Caring Canine greeter dogs at the Cleveland Clinic.
“As part of Cleveland Clinic’s Caring Canine program, Stevie Wonderful is a shining example of the joy greeter dogs can bring to patients," Jennifer Reinke, Coordinator of Caring Canines at Cleveland Clinic, said.
Six months after the dog’s rescue, Stevie was taken in by a family and given a “fur-ever” home.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.