Ohio City residents come together to address safety concerns after recent string of violent crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A concerned group of people in Ohio City is coming together over a recent string of violent crimes.
19 News spoke with a woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in her driveway nearly three weeks ago. She’s been hoping to hear police made an arrest.
The woman noticed video of three young men who Cleveland Police arrested in connection with another recent robbery and attack on Chatham Avenue. She told 19 News that one of those teens looks like the suspect in her case.
At the time, she had just started her car. It was parked in the carport behind her Clinton Avenue home.
She says the suspect told her, “I won’t shoot if you just get out of the car.”
The suspect said it a second time and she got out. He drove away in her 2015 dark red Nissan Versa.
Cleveland police tell 19 News there is no direct connection in these cases at this time and they’re still investigating.
As for the Chatham Avenue arrests, Alice Dickson said, “There’s still one less set of kids committing crimes on the street.”
Dickson spoke to the Clinton Avenue victim about her frightening encounter and has constantly been afraid.
“I’ve lived on the street for over 20 years and have not felt the need to avoid people.”
19 News asked, “Now, you do?”
She replied, “Now, out of protection and just sheer concern for myself and my well-being, yeah. Absolutely.”
There’s a meeting scheduled Monday, Jan, 27, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Community Church in Ohio City to discuss safety concerns.
